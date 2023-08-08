Larry G. Lightbody

June 10, 1937 - August 3, 2023

THORNTON - Larry G. Lightbody, 86, of Thornton passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 12, at Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton, Iowa, with Pastor Caleb Helmen officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 11, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Thornton, Iowa, and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be held in the Richland Lutheran Cemetery.

Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in his name may wish to consider Richland Lutheran Church and the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Larry G. Lightbody was born on June 10, 1937, to George and Edna Mae (Moritz) Lightbody in Thornton, IA. He was the oldest of three boys and was raised on a farm near Thornton. He received his education in the Thornton school system, graduating in 1955.

Following graduation, he proudly served three years in the United States Marine Corps.

He was united in marriage to Judith Schonemann on March 12, 1958, at Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton. The couple lived in California while he was in the service and after his discharge they returned to Iowa and started farming. In 1965 they and their two children, Jody and Kirk, moved into their present home in Thornton.

Larry was employed by Henning Construction Company for 20 years and by Cerro Gordo County Secondary Road Dept for 18 years. He was a member of Richland Lutheran Church and served on the City Council, fire department, and the Pleasant Valley Golf Board.

His family was the center of his life and he was the proudest grandpa and great-grandpa, always looking forward to the time he spent with the kids.

He was a loyal Iowa State Cyclones fan and long-time season ticket holder to football games, something he shared with his family.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Judith, of 65 years, son Kirk (Kathy) Lightbody of Arlington, TX, son-in-law Bart Pals of Mason City, granddaughter Katie Pals of Belmond, grandson Logan (Cassie) Pals of Bellevue, NE, three dearly loved great-grandchildren, Samuel, Ella, and Grace Pals, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Waiting for him in Heaven are his daughter Jody Pals, parents George and Edna Mae Lightbody, brothers Bennett Lightbody and Edward (Kay) Lightbody, in-laws William and Grace Schonemann and sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia (Jack) Beale, Shirley (Duane) Mabb, Polly (Marion) Schoneman, and Mariann (Jack) Stiles.

The family will forever be grateful to everyone at the Sheffield Care Center for the excellent care he received over the past 6 months he resided there.