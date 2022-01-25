FOREST CITY-Larry Evers, age 51, of Forest City passed away on January 12, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 AM Thursday at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Cecelia in Algona and was live streamed on the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Cecelia YouTube page at https://youtu.be/pessBDbZDYQ . Visitation was held Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Lentz Funeral Home in Algona with a prayer service at 3:45 PM.

Larry Dean Evers Jr., the son of Larry and Judy (Smith) Evers, was born on February 20, 1970 in Algona, Iowa. Larry attended Corwith Wesley LuVerne schools, graduating in 1988. While in high school, Larry joined the National Guard and served between 1988 and 1993. After high school, he attended ILCC and graduated with an AA in 1997. Larry then continued his education at Briar Cliff and received his BA in 2001. After receiving his BA, he attended South West Minnesota State and finished school with an MBA. He worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City for 23 years, working his way up to Tax/Insurance Manager. After leaving Winnebago, he worked as an accountant at Pharmacists Mutual in Algona. His current position was accounting manager at Michael Foods in Britt. On August 18, 2006, Larry was united in marriage with Dena Poeppe and later remarried on December 15, 2014. Larry enjoyed taking yearly camping and fishing trips with his family, but his main hobby was photography.