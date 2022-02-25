 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Edwin Roberts

  • 0

Larry Edwin Roberts

MASON CITY-Larry Edwin Roberts, 69, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Kent Mechler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Larry Roberts. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News