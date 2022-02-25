MASON CITY-Larry Edwin Roberts, 69, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Kent Mechler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Larry Roberts. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com