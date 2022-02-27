Larry Edwin Roberts

August 8, 1952-February 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Larry Edwin Roberts, 69, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Kent Mechler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Larry Roberts. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Larry was born on August 8, 1952, in Emmetsburg, IA to Bernard and Ruth Ann (Carney) Roberts. On July 9, 1983, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Scholl.

Larry was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Okinawa, Japan. After his stint in the Army he worked for Lehigh Cement Company until his retirement. In addition, he was the owner of Gizmos & Gadgets Archery Supplies & practice range.

Larry was an avid fisherman and hunter. He and his wife, Cindy, spent many vacations in the boat on their favorite lakes or camping in their favorite hunting spots. He especially loved bow hunting and was accomplished at it.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Cindy Roberts, his parents Bernard & Ruth Ann Roberts & his brother-in-law, Larry Humburg.

Larry is survived by his 3 children, sons Michael (Sara Bucknam) Roberts of Mason City; Jeff Roberts (Tonya) of Mason City and daughter Tracy Kirchhoff (Mark Hauge) of Garner, IA; Sisters Margaretta Roberts (James) of Yuma, Arizona; Cindy Humburg of Colorado Springs, CO; Jackie Ivie (Ken) of Rowlett, TX; Angie Acuna (Frank) of Yuma, AZ and a brother, Dan Roberts (Julie) of Rockwell, IA., 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.