Larry Dean Welsh

November 25, 1936- October 8, 2022

LAKEWOOD,CO-Larry Dean Welsh, 85, formerly Mason City, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Lakewood, Colorado, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Larry Welsh. 7255 West Quincy Avenue, Apt. 1421, Lakewood, CO 80235. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Larry Dean Welsh was born on November 25, 1936, in Mason City, Iowa to parents Verle and Ruth Eleanor O'Green Welsh. Larry graduated from Mason City High School in 1955. He married Sharon Eide in 1957 and soon enlisted in the United States Air Force and remained with the Air Force until 1961 when upon his return his union with Sharon ended. He then joined the Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1964. On October 23, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to Sondra King in the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa.

After his time in the Air Force Larry came back to Mason City where he began working for Lehigh Cement Company, and graduated from NIACC and business training in Chicago, he then moved to Kansas City working for A.C Nielsen Company before returning to College in Mankato, MN for his BA Degree, then moving to Albert Lea where he took a job with Streater Industries and then to Charles City with Oliver Corporation. In 1980 Larry returned to college earning his master's degree from the University of Minnesota in Hospital and Health Care Administration. After earning his degree, he began working for Americana Nursing Home Corporation serving as Administrator of 6 various facilities in the Midwest. He then changed companies working for Research Health Services in Kansas City where he served as an Administrator of Hospitals and Nursing Homes of 13 Facilities in various mid-west states, including Colorado and Washington.

Larry was a member of many different organizations such as The American College of Healthcare Executives (HFMA) from 1985 through retirement, American Legion, Elk's, Lions Club, Royal order of Masons and Abu Bekr Shrine as a Hospital Dad to assist Children in need of Urgent Care. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer Fan.

Larry was a present member of Our Father Lutheran Church, Centennial, Colorado

and past member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mason City, Iowa

Larry was survived by his wife, Sondra Lee (King) Welsh; sister Beverly Proscovec, Children, Richard (Joyce) Welsh, David (JoAnn) Welsh, Lon E. (Teresa) Welsh, Kristin Welsh (Bob) Cullinane; Grandchildren, Travis (Linzi) Welsh, Ryan Mulso, Lisa Welsh (Kolby) Kunkel, Eric (Suzi) Welsh, Danielle Welsh, Joseph (Mariah) Welsh, Melody (Hudson) Welsh, Drew Welsh, Chase Welsh, Jayson Diekens; Great Grandchildren; Bexley Jo Kunkel, Traxton Kunkel, Savannah Welsh, Grace Welsh, Lennox and Ashwin Mulso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verle and Ruth Welsh; son Dennis Welsh; sisters, Johanna Rae Welsh, Sharon O'Green Newman, Mary Louise Hobbs, Brother, Richard Welsh; other family members include, Darrell Sliger, Darren Sliger (infant), Ray Harris, Michael Harris's son, Judy and Ray Hulda Ringis, Art O'Green, Lillian Anderson, Jerry Anderson, Heather Edwards, Raleigh and Carolyn King, Sr.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.