Larry Dean Tisor

June 8, 1942-October 25, 2021

MASON CITY-Larry Dean Tisor, 79, of Mason City, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 p.m. prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to The Future is Now capital campaign in Mason City (www.mohawksfuture.org).

Larry was born June 8, 1942, the son of Leo and Irene (Angelides) Tisor in Mason City. He married Marilyn Waltzing on March 27, 1971, in Mason City. She preceded him in death in November 1987. He later married Becky Sundermeyer on August 26, 2004 in Mason City.

Larry graduated from Mason City High School in 1960. He worked most of his career for Oliver Manufacturing, Chicago and North Western Railway and Cash Wise Foods.

Larry had a love for sports, especially college football and sprint car racing. He was an avid fan of all Iowa Hawkeyes sports, along with Minnesota professional sports teams. He enjoyed going to breakfast with his siblings, talking on the phone, and trying new restaurants in Minneapolis. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and attending their school activities.

Larry is survived by his wife, Becky Tisor of Mason City; children, Brian (Andi) Tisor of Clear Lake and Jeff (Dena) Tisor of Chanhassen, MN; step-children, Eric (Jody) Sundermeyer of Pleasant Hill, IA, Chad Sundermeyer of Mason City and Dyan Sundermeyer of Solon, IA; grandchildren, AJ, Charlotte, Lily and Kylie; step-granddaughter, Raeli Sundermeyer; and siblings, Sharon Peterson of Mason City, Jon (Karen) Tisor of Thornton and Tom (Luci) Tisor of Mason City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother-in-law, Richard “Petey” Peterson.

