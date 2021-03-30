Larry Dean Dirksen

September 7, 1935-March 23, 2021

FOREST CITY-Larry Dean Dirksen was born September 7, 1935, near Hutchins, Iowa to Henry and Anna (Tjarks) Dirksen. He attended Country School and graduated from Woden High School in 1954. After graduation, he worked various jobs before being drafted into the United States Army in 1958. He was stationed in Frankfort Germany and he was honorably discharged in 1960.

During his time in the service, he began writing a special young lady that eventually became his wife. On August 4, 1961, Larry was united in marriage to Ruth Schreur in Kanawha at the Christian Reformed Church. They lived in Britt for a few years before moving to a farm by Woden. There they worked on the farm, raised their family, and were involved in the community. They were members of the Woden Christian Reformed Church where they served faithfully for many years. In 1995 they moved to Buffalo Center where they attended and served at the First Congregational Church.