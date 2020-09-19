Larry D. “Pops” Coe
(1938 - 2020)
Larry Duane “Pops” Coe, 82, of Ventura, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Ventura Community Center, 4 Weimer St., Ventura.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
In lieu of customary remembrances, a memorial will be established in Larry's name to an appropriate cause or organization to be determined later.
Larry was born March 8, 1938, the son of Wilbur and Blanche (Porter) Coe in Ventura. He married Mary “Jane” Nagel on September 5, 1958, at the Ventura United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on September 20, 2019.
Larry graduated from Ventura High School in 1956. Early in his life he worked at the Ventura Elevator and would later retire from Koch Pipeline Services. During retirement he took pride in working for Rolling Valley Farms.
Larry enjoyed being outdoors and any hobby that took place outdoors including: fishing, hunting, trap shooting, and raising horses. He helped start the Britt Draft Horse Show with Dave Adams, liked taking fishing trips to Canada, and cherished the time spent teaching his grandchildren how to fish, hunt and trap shoot. Most of all, Larry was a family man. His family and grandchildren were his number one priority and it was on display every day. He loved making daily trips to the farm and most recently, taking trips around the lake with his great grandson, Clay.
Larry is survived by three children, Mary (Jeff) Schroeder, Connie Carter and PJ (Mike) Kruger; eight grandchildren, JD (Jessica) Schroeder, Andy (Danielle) Carter, Craig (Cassandra) Carter, Logan (Chelsey) Smith, Tucker (Shelby) Schroeder, Jessica (Randy) Rasmussen, Zach (Irene) Kruger and Nick (Emma) Kruger; nine great-grandchildren, Cheyanne, Ayden, Clay, Allison, Addison, Anderson (baby Andy), Everleigh, Kadalyn, Brooks and a great-grandson due in November; a sister-in-law, Irene Coe; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, Joy (Harold) Currier, Ted (Evelyna), Kenneth (Nan), Cecil, Frosty (Ginny) and Cleo (Bill) Overgaard; and son-in-law, Randy Kaster.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
