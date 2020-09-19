× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry D. “Pops” Coe

(1938 - 2020)

Larry Duane “Pops” Coe, 82, of Ventura, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Ventura Community Center, 4 Weimer St., Ventura.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, a memorial will be established in Larry's name to an appropriate cause or organization to be determined later.

Larry was born March 8, 1938, the son of Wilbur and Blanche (Porter) Coe in Ventura. He married Mary “Jane” Nagel on September 5, 1958, at the Ventura United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on September 20, 2019.

Larry graduated from Ventura High School in 1956. Early in his life he worked at the Ventura Elevator and would later retire from Koch Pipeline Services. During retirement he took pride in working for Rolling Valley Farms.