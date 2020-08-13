Larry D. Janssen
1946-2020)
CLEAR LAKE – Larry Dean Janssen, 74, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A memorial visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard at 3:00 p.m.
Larry was born April 26, 1946, the son of Emmo and Dena (Reysack) Janssen in Geneva, IA. He married Micki McFarland in Clear Lake, and to that union, two sons were born, Dusty and Rob.
A graduate of Hampton High School, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy and completed two tours during the Vietnam War from 1965-1968. For his courageous service to his country, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon.
Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, Larry worked for Unisys in Clear Lake, Winnebago in Forest City, IC Systems in Mason City and retired from Metal Fabricators in Clear Lake.
Family was Larry's highest priority; especially his granddaughter, Brandi. He never failed to drop what he was doing for an opportunity to spend time with her. He also loved family gatherings, channel surfing on the television, and spending time scrolling through the internet and Facebook.
Larry is survived by two sons, Dusty Janssen of Burlington and Rob (Jamie) Janssen of Clear Lake; and granddaughter, Brandi Janssen of Clear Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timmy in infancy and Richard Janssen.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St. Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
