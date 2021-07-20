Larry D. Fredrickson

Larry Fredrickson was born September 26, 1945, in Forest City, Iowa the son of Lloyd and Jannette (Knudtson) Fredrickson. He attended and graduated from Forest City High School in 1965. Larry was drafted into the United States Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1967 as the rank of SP4. After his return from the service Larry worked for LaHarv Construction and then went on to work for GTE for the next 32 years until his retirement. Larry was married to Jacquelyn Buns in South Dakota on April 3, 1970. He also served as a reserve Policeman with the Forest City Police. After his employment at GTE, he worked for the Farmers COOP from November of 1997 until he retired in 2013. He also could be found helping at Kaiser Repair in his free time and he also drove vehicles for Pritchards of Forest City. Larry loved golfing, camping and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.