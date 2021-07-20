Larry D. Fredrickson
September 26, 1945-October 19, 2020
Larry D. Fredrickson, 75 of Forest City died October 19, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday July 24, 2021, at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City. Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
Celebration of life gathering will be starting at 2:00 P.M. at the City Park in Leland, Iowa. Everyone is welcomed to attend; food and drink will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Larry Fredrickson in care of the family
Larry Fredrickson was born September 26, 1945, in Forest City, Iowa the son of Lloyd and Jannette (Knudtson) Fredrickson. He attended and graduated from Forest City High School in 1965. Larry was drafted into the United States Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1967 as the rank of SP4. After his return from the service Larry worked for LaHarv Construction and then went on to work for GTE for the next 32 years until his retirement. Larry was married to Jacquelyn Buns in South Dakota on April 3, 1970. He also served as a reserve Policeman with the Forest City Police. After his employment at GTE, he worked for the Farmers COOP from November of 1997 until he retired in 2013. He also could be found helping at Kaiser Repair in his free time and he also drove vehicles for Pritchards of Forest City. Larry loved golfing, camping and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn of 50 years of Forest City; Sherri (Brad) Haugland, Douglas Fredrickson, Edward Fredrickson, Jaime Fredrickson and Nicole (Travis) Techen of George, Iowa; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Warren (Marge) Fredrickson; sister, Lois Timparo; sister-in-law, Betty Hanna and many cousins and other relatives
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; parents-in-law; sister, Sharon and husband Dave Schulz; sister-in-law, Diane Fortner; brothers-in-law, Lanny Buns and Steve Hanna; infant daughter, Tricia Ann; infant son, Larry Dean Jr; nephew, Mark Hanna and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com, 641-585-2685
