Larry Benton Eckhoff

July 17, 1951-June 2, 2022

BELMOND-Larry Benton Eckhoff, 70, of Belmond, IA, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond with his family at his side following a long battle with cancer.

Larry, the son of Stewart and Connie (Sjoberg) Eckhoff, was born July 17, 1951, at Belmond, IA. He grew up on a farm east of Belmond, IA, before eventually moving in to Belmond.

On March 14, 1992, he married the love of his life Joanne Heginger and the couple's union was blessed with two daughters, Tena-29 and Ashely 27, along with Joanne's son Chris Heginger. Larry and Joannes had just celebrated 30 years of marriage this past March 14th.

Larry worked at Central Soya for many years and worked at Wright Materials 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycle, Hill Billy Auctions, garage sales and many other things. In earlier years of life he looked forward to spending times in the outdoors hunting pheasants and squirrels. Other past times included treks to the Clay County Fair, grilling, watching classic TV shows, westerns, war movies and going out to eat. Larry was also fond of animals and loved their cats.

Larrry is survived by his wife and life partner of 30 years Joanne of Belmond, IA, son Chris (Kim) Heginger, Des Moines, IA, daughters Tena Eckhoff, Clear Lake, IA, and Ashley Eckhoff (Tim), Excelsior Springs, MO, a granddaughter Arie, and four grandsons: Colton, Detric, Hunter and Jebadiah, and our futures grandkids, cousins and their families. Also surviving is his mother-in-law Shirley Heginger, Belmond, IA, and his brother and sister-in-law Bob (Teri) Eckhoff, Belmond, IA and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Connie, grandparents Marvin and Dora Sjoberg, Ernest and Tena Eckhoff, brother Steve, aunts and uncles, and father-in-law LuVerne Heginger.

