Larry B. Dunn

December 10, 1953 - June 4, 2020

Larry Brian Dunn passed away June 4th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO, peacefully and surrounded by his wife and children.

Larry was born December 10th, 1953 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City, IA to Richard Harry Dunn and Betty (Duea) Dunn, the first of their three children. His mother passed when he was 10, and his father subsequently remarried Elizabeth “Betty” (Hanes) Dunn, blessing him with a loving new mother and two older sisters. At this point, Larry and his family moved into Mason City, where he attended MCHS and graduated in 1972, but his heart was always in the country.

After working for the family business, Yelland & Hanes, for a number of years, Larry took a job with Interstate Power/Alliant Energy, where he worked for 28 years until his retirement. A very loyal person in many aspects of his life, he only worked for two companies in his nearly 50 year working career.