Larry B. Dunn
December 10, 1953 - June 4, 2020
Larry Brian Dunn passed away June 4th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO, peacefully and surrounded by his wife and children.
Larry was born December 10th, 1953 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City, IA to Richard Harry Dunn and Betty (Duea) Dunn, the first of their three children. His mother passed when he was 10, and his father subsequently remarried Elizabeth “Betty” (Hanes) Dunn, blessing him with a loving new mother and two older sisters. At this point, Larry and his family moved into Mason City, where he attended MCHS and graduated in 1972, but his heart was always in the country.
After working for the family business, Yelland & Hanes, for a number of years, Larry took a job with Interstate Power/Alliant Energy, where he worked for 28 years until his retirement. A very loyal person in many aspects of his life, he only worked for two companies in his nearly 50 year working career.
Larry had a wide variety of interests and passions. An avid ballplayer and horseman, he is enshrined in the River City Softball Hall of Fame, and he served as president of the Horsemen of Iowa organization, on the North Iowa Fair Board, and as a 4H leader. He was also a die-hard Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan since their inceptions. Additionally, he was incredibly handy, constantly building, improving, and fixing. He spent his last years building his dream property, a 7 and 1/2 acre ranch that began with just a house, and ended up with a barndominium, a tiny house, a treehouse, and multiple outbuildings, not to mention two horses, two ponies, three goats, five chickens, and three dogs. If his wife could dream it, he'd find a way to make it a reality. Larry's kindness and patience made him a natural teacher, and he passed these interests and passions on to his children.
Chief among his passions, however, was his family, whom he loved and loved him dearly. He always made sure that everyone's bellies and hearts were full. He is survived by the love of his life, Debra, whom he married in 2011 and from whom he was inseparable. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane (Doug) Angell, Helen (Ted) Bieth, Tom (Rita) Dunn, Mary Jayne Schmidt, and sister-in-law Linda (Ken) Grenz; his children, Nathan Timmreck, Tyler Dunn, Ian Gott, Tucker Dunn (Pilar Vergeli), Zachary Holland-Dunn, Parker Holland-Dunn (Chloe Eppens), Alexa Holland-Dunn, Ryder Holland-Dunn, and Chace Holland-Dunn; and grandchildren Gabe & Silas Timmreck, Ivy Buffalo, and Olliver & Penelope Holland-Dunn.
In the spirit of Larry Dunn, who lived a casual, inclusive life, his family cordially invites you to a public service officiated by Pastor Paul Collier (of First Presbyterian Church, Mason City), followed by a potluck celebration of Larry's life at Shelter House #2 in Lower East Park at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 13. In lieu of flowers, please bring a side dish if you desire. The family will provide grillables, buns, chips, etc. as well as non-alcoholic beverages and paper goods. BYOB and seating, and dress comfortably. We kindly ask that you be respectful of social distancing measures.
