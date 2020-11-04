Larry Andrew Cross

Larry was born on May 15, 1937 in Charles City, IA to the late Robert and Laura (Strus) Cross. After attending Charles City High School, where he spent most of his time playing hooky and chasing girls in his prized convertible, he settled down and served in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1955 to 1963. He completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and his skill training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, dedicating 8 years of military service in the Charles City Armory under the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment. Upon discharge from the Iowa National Guard, Larry began his 30-year career at John Deere Waterloo Works supporting their manufacturing operation in various roles and was a proud member of the UAW Local 838 from 1963 to 1993. In retirement, Larry was “grandpa” to many local children, helping his wife Sharon with their in-home daycare and was elected to serve as a Councilman for the City of Nora Springs, a position he held from 2001 to 2013.