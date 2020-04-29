× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry A. Carver

January 12, 1941 - April 25, 2020

Mason City – Larry A. Carver, 79, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Dan Miller officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Larry was born January 12, 1941 in Charles City, son of Herbert and Leona (Schroeder) Carver. Larry graduated from Charles City High School, class of 1959. After high school, he worked for Oliver Cooperation until the company closed. Larry then moved to Mason City and worked for AMPI. Larry was united in marriage to Norma (Beenken) on January 1, 1976 in Mason City. Larry later became a banker for Wells Fargo and retired in 2003.