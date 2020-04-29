Larry A. Carver
January 12, 1941 - April 25, 2020
Mason City – Larry A. Carver, 79, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Dan Miller officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
Larry was born January 12, 1941 in Charles City, son of Herbert and Leona (Schroeder) Carver. Larry graduated from Charles City High School, class of 1959. After high school, he worked for Oliver Cooperation until the company closed. Larry then moved to Mason City and worked for AMPI. Larry was united in marriage to Norma (Beenken) on January 1, 1976 in Mason City. Larry later became a banker for Wells Fargo and retired in 2003.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City, helped the American Red Cross, was past President of the Mason City Exchange Club and past member of the Elks Lodge in Mason City.
Larry enjoyed spending time outside golfing, researching history and collecting Boyds Bears. He liked spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Carver, of 44 years; niece, Kathy (Tim) Gerkins; sister in-law, Evelyn (Charles) Tantow; nephew, Chad Beenken; great nephew, Owen Beenken and two cats, Mason and Cody.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leona Carver; brother, Eldon Coomer; sister, Evelyn Vandeventer and one cat, Angel.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
