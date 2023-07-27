Lana Renee Strottman

December 17, 1955 - July 23, 2023

WATERLOO - Lana Renee Strottman, 67, Waterloo, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital. She was born December 17, 1955, in Sheffield to the late Victor and Leola (Jaspers) Berding. Renee graduated from Sheffield High School. Over the years she has worked as a waitress and bus driver.

Renee is survived by her son, Joel (Amy) Berding; grandchildren, Alexander and Celia; siblings, Victoria Berding, Hal (Geri Lynn) Berding, Brad Berding and Marla (Jeff) Pulkrabek; and extended family and friends.

There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Through the course of Renee's life she had many animals and she had a special place in her heart for horses. She had a lot of love in her for everyone especially her friends and family! Renee will always be remembered and with us in spirit.