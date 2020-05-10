Kyle J. McLaughlin

November 20, 1963-May 7, 2020
CLEAR LAKE -- Kyle Joseph McLaughlin, 56, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa, in Mason City, IA.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:30am, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 Hwy 18 West, Rev. Chris McComic will be officiating. Family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, N 4th St. Clear Lake, IA.
Kyle was born on November 20, 1963, in Mason City, the son of Pete and Ethel (Meints) McLaughlin of Clear Lake. Kyle graduated from Clear Lake High School the Class of 82. While working at Winnebago Kyle met Peggy, they were married on June 12, 1990, in Rapid City, SD, together they have four children.
Kyle's favorite things or ways to pass time were supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes, the outdoors, building things, camping, craftshows, and hotrods. His daycare kids were like his second family. Above everything faith and family came first. He was always there for his family members, no matter what.
Those left to cherish memories of Kyle are his wife, Peggy; children, Kory, McKenzie, Kyra, and Nikki; grandchildren, Keelie, Riley, Shaylee, Tia, and Nevaeh; mother, Ethel (Meints) McLaughlin; siblings, Debra (Greg) Copas, Kevin (Cindy) McLaughlin, and Kelly (Lori) McLaughlin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Kyle is preceded in death by his father, Pete McLaughlin; Peggy's parents, Kirby and Betty Adler.
