 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kurtis “Kurt” Allen Stowe

  • 0

Kurtis “Kurt” Allen Stowe

December 13, 2022

MASON CITY-Kurtis “Kurt” Allen Stowe, 76, of Mason City, IA and formerly of Rockford, IA died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one-hour prior visitation on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford, IA with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News