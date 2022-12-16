Kurtis “Kurt” Allen Stowe
December 13, 2022
MASON CITY-Kurtis “Kurt” Allen Stowe, 76, of Mason City, IA and formerly of Rockford, IA died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one-hour prior visitation on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford, IA with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.
