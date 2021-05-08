Kurt Patrick McClung

March 7, 1958-May 3, 2021

Kurt Patrick McClung, son of Beverly and Barry McClung, passed peacefully into his eternal life on May 3, 2021.

He leaves behind his children, Mason, Dillon and Yulia McClung, all residents of Inver Grove Heights, MN; brother, Matt and sister, Marsha, both of Northern Colorado.

Memorial to be held in Mason City this fall.

Until we meet again brother.

Memorials preferred to: give.umn.edu/giveto/txnurse (fund #20156).