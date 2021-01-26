Krystyna Biliunas

Krystyna took great pride in staying active. She loved to take walks, swim, knit, practice Tai-Chi and volunteered to help anyone in need. She also enjoyed traveling to visit family back in Poland, take cruises, and celebrate birthdays and achievements with her children and their families.

Krystyna's greatest pride was the love she shared with her children and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband (Algis), daughter (Donna), brothers (Tadek, Leon and Zbignew) and grandson (David Sloan, Jr.). She is survived by her sisters Hanna Michalezyszyn and Irena Duszkiewicz (both of Poland), daughter Halina Gennert (Ron) of Eastlake, OH, son Edward Biliunas (Amy) of La Mesa, CA, daughter Krystyna Sloan (David) of Mason City, IA. She will be fondly remembered by her (13) grandchildren, (12) great grandchildren and (2) great-great grandchildren.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at the Lithuanian Club in Cleveland, OH when it is safe for us all to gather in her honor.