Krystyna Biliunas
January 20, 1933 - January 22, 2021
Krystyna Biliunas, age 88, entered eternal rest on January 22, 2021. She had been under the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, Iowa for congestive heart disease. Krystyna recently moved to Mason City, Iowa and is formerly from East Lake, Ohio. She was surrounded by love with family and friends.
Krystyna was born in Okirne, Poland on January 20, 1933. The political climate in Poland forced the family to relocate to Siberia post WWII. During the nine difficult years at the work camp Krystyna met her husband, Algis. They married in 1955 and had four children. Krystyna bravely moved with her husband and children to the United States in 1966 where they built a life in the Lithuanian community in Cleveland, Ohio.
Krystyna proudly served her God with fellow parishioners of St. Casimir Church in Cleveland. She found comfort listening to online services from home until her passing. Her countless hours of service to her church community will be remembered by many.
Delicious meals will be how the Lithuanian community will best remember Krystyna. For decades, she ran the Lithuanian American Club in Cleveland, Ohio where she managed a kitchen staff and provided meals for members and group celebrations. Her recipes for kugelis, bigos, pierogies and stuffed cabbage rolls will be cherished by family for generations.
Krystyna took great pride in staying active. She loved to take walks, swim, knit, practice Tai-Chi and volunteered to help anyone in need. She also enjoyed traveling to visit family back in Poland, take cruises, and celebrate birthdays and achievements with her children and their families.
Krystyna's greatest pride was the love she shared with her children and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband (Algis), daughter (Donna), brothers (Tadek, Leon and Zbignew) and grandson (David Sloan, Jr.). She is survived by her sisters Hanna Michalezyszyn and Irena Duszkiewicz (both of Poland), daughter Halina Gennert (Ron) of Eastlake, OH, son Edward Biliunas (Amy) of La Mesa, CA, daughter Krystyna Sloan (David) of Mason City, IA. She will be fondly remembered by her (13) grandchildren, (12) great grandchildren and (2) great-great grandchildren.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at the Lithuanian Club in Cleveland, OH when it is safe for us all to gather in her honor.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Krystyna to either MercyOne North Iowa Hospice at 232 2nd St. SE in Mason City, Iowa 50401 or Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Charities at 21800 Chardon Rd. in Euclid, Ohio 44117.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.