Kristine Lee (Ludeman) Gatewood
January 10, 1950-December 12, 2020
Kristine was born January 10, 1950 to James and Carole Ludeman and grew up on a farm south of Manly, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Congregational Church in Mason City, Iowa. Kris died December 12, 2020 at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Kris loved reading and always wanted to become a teacher. Following graduation from North Central High School in Manly, IA she attended NIACC and UNI earning her BA in elementary education. Later, she earned her Master's degree in Special Education from Pan Am University in south Texas. Kris spent 33 years teaching in the lower grades in Brownsville, Texas and one year teaching on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. In the summers during college she worked at Charlie Brown Daycare in Mason City IA.
She married Steve Gatewood in Brownsville, Texas and was married 37 years at the time of her death. They had one son Dustin Gatewood.
When Kris and Steve retired from their jobs they moved to Clear Lake, IA for seven years. They then moved to Sherman, Texas to be closer to their son.
The last six and a half months she was bedridden in hospitals due to complications from hip replacement surgery. Kris was a very strong person and no matter what she went through she always said she would be ok and had plans to go home.
Those preceding her in death include her father, James Ludeman, grandparents George and Avis Ludeman and John and Safronia Hutchens, Aunt Georgia Ludeman and other aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband Steve of Sherman, TX and son Dustin (Ashley Burnett) of Durant, Oklahoma, mother Carole Ludeman of Mason City IA, sisters Candy (Pat) Marshall Clear Lake IA, Pam (Mike) Downing of White Bear, MN, Joy Ludeman of Rapid City, SD and her aunt Penny Fox of Seattle, WA and numerous nieces and nephews.
We will miss Kris tremendously. She was a great wife, mom, daughter and sister
