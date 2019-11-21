Kozette Kattryn-Rose Stange
October 10, 1954 - November 19, 2019
Mason City - Kozette Kathryn-Rose Stange was born Kathy Luann Elbert to Richard and Hope Elbert of Mason City, IA on October 10, 1954. She passed away November 19, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Kozette married Larry Stange on March 13, 1982 and sealed in the Chicago Temple June 20, 1991.
She was a loving and devoted Mother and Wife. She had four children and in 1989 adopted two special needs children. She was a foster mother to many other children and Mom to all that got to know and love her.
Kozette had many hobbies such as raising animals, playing piano, reading a variety of books, making clothing with her sewing machine, writing poetry and cooking. But most of all she had a testimony of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Agnes Meyer, parents, Richard and Hope Elbert and two children, Daisy and David.
Left to cherish her memory is her Husband, Larry Stange, her children, Sam (Tina) Stange, Odessa (Michael) Pham, Sophia (Venus) Limchareon, and Abebi Stange; her grandchildren, Samantha Stange, Kristina Stange, Lily Pham, Vincent Pham, Vivian Pham, Sebastian Limchareon, Sariah Limchareon, and Quentin Pham; and her great-grandchildren, Akira McMillan and Sariah Rose Stange.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday (November 23, 2019) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1309 S Kentucky Ave, Mason City, IA with Bishop Hammond officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday (November 22, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
