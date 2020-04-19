× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 20, 1992-March 26, 2020

Kory Michael Hogfoss passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home in Rochester, MN unexpectedly.

He was born in Mason City, IA on October 20, 1992, son of Michael Alan Hogfoss and Tina Ranee (Trimble) Hogfoss.

Kory graduated from MC Alternative HS in 2011. He wanted to work on cars as an auto mechanic and to be a chef.

Kory love to help people fixing cars and computers. He liked to create music, his name was LiL T. He liked to play football, and most of all he loved being an uncle to his nephew. They are Double S forever. Kory (S'unks) and Zenek (Squeakers).

There will be a celebration of life at a later date, due to the virus going on at this time.