Kolton James Young
July 31, 2003 - November 23, 2019
Mason City - Kolton James Young was received in heaven on November 23rd 2019, at the age of 16.
Kolton was born on July 31, 2003 in Des Moines, Ia. At the age of 3 months God brought Kolton's family to Mason City where he lived out the remainder of his life. He was proud to be a Mason City fight song kind of guy. He loved the fact that he was related to Meredith Willson, the Music Man. God gave him many amazing gifts, Kolton played the trombone, piano, sang, was an amazing artist, and a great athlete. Golf, tennis, swimming, soccer, horseback riding, water skiing and of course he loved to do flips. He was an amazing son, brother and friend. His kindness, understanding and willingness were beyond his years. His love for the Lord shown through his actions, in his daily life and his ability to love well. Kolton was joy and laughter. Kolton was a delight to be around. He was the calm during a storm for so many. Kolton was a child of God and has gone home. He will be loved and remembered by all who knew him. To God be the glory. Kolton was the son of James and Rachel Young. Big brother to sisters Brooklynn and Ashton Young. Grandson to Robbie and Tricia Tibbits (Osage) Roy and Mickey Young (St.Charles). Great Grandson to Shirley Richards (Indianola). Nephew of Chasity and Brian Young (St.Charles) Robin and Chad Walker (St.Marys) Travis and Dawn Tibbits (Martensdale) Raedel and Randy Mogk (Dixie). Cousin to 13 Great Cousin to 5.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N. Illinois Ave Mason City, 50401 from 1:00p.m. – 5:00p.m
You have free articles remaining.
Kolton's Funeral will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials can be given thru the Grace Evangelical Free Church website. Please follow the link https://pushpay.com/g/gracemc.
In Kolton's memory, soccer balls will be donated to the mission field overseas. If you would like to contribute please bring a soccer ball to the church.
These services are a reflection of Kolton's life. He would want you to be comfortable. Dress casual, wear clothes or uniforms that make you feel close to him.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.