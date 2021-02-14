Klarette “Klar” J. Schaefer
February 6, 1944 - February 11, 2021
ROCKWELL – Klarette “Klar” J. Schaefer, 77, of Rockwell passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 502 Second St. S., Rockwell with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. The service will be livestreamed on both the Major Erickson Funeral Home and St. Peter Lutheran Church Facebook pages. Inurnment will be at Rockwell Cemetery.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, February 18th at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Klarette Jane Schaefer the daughter of Tony and Mary (Malamen) Coloff, was born February 6, 1944 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1962 and continued her education at Mason City Junior College. On February 8, 1964 she was married to Carol D. Schaefer at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived on a farm south of Rockwell until 1971 when they moved to a farm north of Rockwell. In 2008, they moved into Rockwell. Klar worked in Mason City at Younker's, the Hallmark Store and was a switchboard operator at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with friends and watching television.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell where she was active in the church circle. She also belonged to a Homemakers Club in Rockwell and served on the Mason City Class of 1962 Reunion Committee for many years.
Klar is survived by her husband, Carol D. Schaefer of Rockwell; three children, Lynda (Scott) Ermer of Cedar Rapids, IA, Michael (Marla) Schaefer of Rockwell and Jodi (Brian) Picht of Chandler, AZ; five grandchildren, Paige Ermer of Middleton, WI, Aimee Ermer of Marion, IA, Wyatt Schaefer of Camp Pendleton, CA, Brenna Picht of Flagstaff, AZ and Alex Picht of Chandler, AZ; a sister, Marge (Jon) Butler of Bellevue, NE; a brother, Tony (Susan) Coloff of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Weston Schaefer; and granddaughter, Natalie Picht. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.