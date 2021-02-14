Klarette “Klar” J. Schaefer

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 502 Second St. S., Rockwell with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. The service will be livestreamed on both the Major Erickson Funeral Home and St. Peter Lutheran Church Facebook pages. Inurnment will be at Rockwell Cemetery.

Klarette Jane Schaefer the daughter of Tony and Mary (Malamen) Coloff, was born February 6, 1944 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1962 and continued her education at Mason City Junior College. On February 8, 1964 she was married to Carol D. Schaefer at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived on a farm south of Rockwell until 1971 when they moved to a farm north of Rockwell. In 2008, they moved into Rockwell. Klar worked in Mason City at Younker's, the Hallmark Store and was a switchboard operator at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with friends and watching television.