Kirk Andrew Servantez

Kirk lived his life always on the go; he never sat down and always kept busy. He was the kind of person who always wanted to help others or lend a helping hand. He had a heart of gold and cared deeply about his family and his friends. Kirk absolutely loved going camping; every summer he would camp at his family's camp grounds and the last year at Camp at the Woods. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or sitting by the bonfire and offering up a beer to anyone visiting. Kirk was a barbeque smoke master and would often make sure everyone else ate before he did; although he was notoriously known for sneaking off to have sweets when no-one was looking. His other hobbies included crafts with the family and racing with his dad and grandpa. Kirk was a family man; he loved his two children and making them happy. His kindness and generosity will always be remembered.