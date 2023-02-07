Kimberly Ann Baxter Koenigs

October 24, 1969- January 17, 2023

Kimberly was born in Melrose, Minnesota to Charles and Sandra Baxter October 24th, 1969. She passed away January 17th, 2023 from complications of COVID-19 and other battles of long term illnesses.

Kimberly is predeceased by her Mother Sandra Baxter, Grandpa Glen Schultz, Grandma Rachael Schultz, and Uncle Dennis Schultz.

Kimberly is survived by her 3 Daughters; Rebecka Turner (Johnny), Autum Koenigs, Ambur Koenigs (Nathan). Her grandbaby Ezekial Turner. Her dad Charles Baxter, sister Lisa Ripley (Jim), brother Mike Baxter (Chris). Her 2 Dachshunds Molly and Lily. Her spouse Paul Koenigs and stepson Hunter Koenigs (Alison).