Kim W Collins
July 14, 1955 - February 10, 2021
Kim W Collins, 65, of California City, CA (formerly of Clear Lake, IA) passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Hospice Care.
Kim was born July 14, 1955 the son of Duane and Joan (Harthan) Collins in Mason City, Iowa.
He is survived by his daughter, Tricia (Alex) Collins Rodriguez; sisters Kristi (Mike) Moyer and Kathi Collins; nephew Jeramya (Kristi) Clifford; grandchildren and special friend, Delores High.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Kurt Collins; and a niece, Tonya Clifford.
