Kim “Pete” Peters
August 9, 1955-May 26, 2021
FERTILE-Kim “Pete” Peters, of Fertile, Iowa, died on May 26, 2021 due to complications from an arterial surgery. Pete was born on August 9, 1955 in Storm Lake, Iowa. He grew up in both Keokuk and Eagle Grove, Iowa. As a freshman at Eagle Grove High School, Pete met Cindy Stepp and was immediately charmed (at least that's how Cindy tells it). They married on August 12, 1978 and had their daughter, Anne, in 1985. Pete loved spending time with family and friends, camping, road trips, eating good food, and making people laugh with his clever wit, and dry sense of humor. For the past 30 yrs, Pete worked at North Iowa Vocational Center as a job coach for persons with disabilities. He was beloved by both his coworkers and clients alike.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 19 at the Fertile Community Center in Fertile, IA., from 2-4pm.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com. 641-592-0221.
