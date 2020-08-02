× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kim L. Young

(1957 - 2020)

Clear Lake – Kim Louise Young, 62, of Clear Lake, passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Kim's family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Kim was born August 28, 1957, the daughter of Eugene Jr. and Susan (Deyo) Wilkinson in Osage, IA. She married Randy Young on June 27, 1981 in Mason City.

A graduate of Mason City High School, class of 1975, Kim worked as a Clear Lake Police Reserve, security for the North Iowa Medical Center, and also worked at Clear Lake Schools. She worked most of her career as an ophthalmic assistant at the North Iowa Eye Clinic and customer service agent for the airlines at Mason City Municipal Airport for nearly 15 years.