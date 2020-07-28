× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kim A. Terlisner

(1957-2020)

MASON CITY - Kim “Bear” Terlisner, 63, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 4 p.m., at Kim and Julie's home. Memorials may be directed to the family of Bear Terlisner or Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Kim Allan Terlisner was born on April 23, 1957 in Mason City, Iowa to parents Ronald and Virginia (Legler) Terlisner. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1975.

Bear was united into marriage to Julie Redeker on August 15, 1987 in Mason City.

Bear worked at Curries for 43 years, and also taught guitar lessons. He loved riding his Harley Davidson with his friends to the river, as well as driving his Corvette. The most important thing in Bear's life were his children and grandchildren. He cherished the time spent with them the most.