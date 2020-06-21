Kevin Scholl
December 7, 1954-June 7, 2020

MASON CITY -- Kevin Scholl, 65, of Mason City, died June 7, 2020. Kevin was born December 7, 1954 the son of Henry F. and Ruth Ann (Coe) Scholl in Mason City. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St N.W., Mason City, Friday,June 26, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Kevin worked at Yohn Construction for many years, prior to this he owned and operated his own concrete business and worked at fast food merchandising.

Kevin enjoyed fishing, watching football, especially the Miami Dolphins, camping and taking fishing trips with family and friends.

Kevin was survived by his four children and their families, Jena Scholl of Mason City, Jarrod Scholl of Cleveland, OH, Jessi Dvorak (Chris Dvorak) of Andover, MN, Jake Scholl of Mason City; a grandson, Trinity Schultz of Andover, MN; and many close cousins and nieces. Kevin's younger brother and sister, Tim Scholl and Cindy Roberts.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Henry F. Scholl; mother, Ruth Ann Scholl; and a sister Susan K. Scholl.

Kevin will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

