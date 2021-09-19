 Skip to main content
Kevin Ray Meints
October 9, 1956-September 7, 2021

MESERVEY-Kevin Ray Meints, age 64, of Meservey, IA, died, September 7, 2021, at his home in Meservey, IA, of natural causes. As per Kevin's family's wishes there are no formal funeral services planned at the present time. He will be layed to rest in the Meservey Cemetery near his parents Donald and Minnie Meints. Memorials are suggested to the family at 723 6th Street N.E., Belmond, IA 50421 in Kevin's name or an organization of the donor's choice.

Kevin the son Donald and Minnie (Stadtlander) Meints, was born October 9, 1956 at Mason City, Iowa. He attended Sheffield-Chapin-Meservey-Thornton Community Schools participating in football, track, and basketball and graduated from SCMT High School in the Class of 1976.

Following graduation Kevin was employed at several Co-ops in the area before commencing a career at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, IA, where he worked in various departments and roles over a span of 25-30 years before his retirement. He was united in marriage to Robin Hauge and their union was blessed with two sons Tanner and Trevor. The couple later divorced.

Over the years Kevin enjoyed building models and shooting guns. He truly was an avid Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan and rarely missed watching one of their games on TV. He also was infatuated and had a very keen interest in World War II. Kevin lived in the Meservey area for most of his life and was presently residing in his late parents' home. For many years he lived a life of solitude.

His memory will live on in the lives of his surviving sons Tanner Meints, Belmond, IA, and Trever Meints, Kanawha, IA; grandchildren: Aubree, Avery and Archer Meints, Belmond, IA; brothers Kerryy (Alma) Meints, Hazel, TX, and Kirby (Sue) Meints, Fortworth, TX, along with nieces and nephews and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Don and Minnie.

Condolences and memories maybe left on the funeral home website virtual register book under Kevin Meints obituary page. Cards and memorials may also be sent to the family at 723 6th Street N.E., Belmond, IA 50421. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.

