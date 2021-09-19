Kevin Ray Meints

October 9, 1956-September 7, 2021

MESERVEY-Kevin Ray Meints, age 64, of Meservey, IA, died, September 7, 2021, at his home in Meservey, IA, of natural causes. As per Kevin's family's wishes there are no formal funeral services planned at the present time. He will be layed to rest in the Meservey Cemetery near his parents Donald and Minnie Meints. Memorials are suggested to the family at 723 6th Street N.E., Belmond, IA 50421 in Kevin's name or an organization of the donor's choice.

Kevin the son Donald and Minnie (Stadtlander) Meints, was born October 9, 1956 at Mason City, Iowa. He attended Sheffield-Chapin-Meservey-Thornton Community Schools participating in football, track, and basketball and graduated from SCMT High School in the Class of 1976.

Following graduation Kevin was employed at several Co-ops in the area before commencing a career at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, IA, where he worked in various departments and roles over a span of 25-30 years before his retirement. He was united in marriage to Robin Hauge and their union was blessed with two sons Tanner and Trevor. The couple later divorced.