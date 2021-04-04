Kevin Eugene Hamilton

April 15, 1965 - March 30, 2021

MASON CITY - Kevin Eugene Hamilton, age 55, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home.

Family will have a celebration of life 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Beacon - 124 W. State Street, Mason City, IA 50401.

Kevin Eugene Hamilton was born on April 15, 1965, in Waterloo IA, the son of Kenneth Hamilton of Waterloo, IA and Darlene Pope of Britt, IA, he was one nine children. He attended Mason City Schools. After graduating from school, he worked caring for the elderly. Kevin had four children.

He enjoyed spending time with friends. One of his favorite pastimes was playing guitar. His loved ones will remember him being entertaining. Those left to remember Kevin will remember him goofing around and telling stories. Kevin lived life to its fullest.

Kevin left behind his four sons, Michael, Kevin, Allen, and Johnathan; Significant other, Vivian Steenhard; mother, Darlene Pope; many grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father Kenneth, and a sister, Kathleen.