Kevin E. Jacobson

Kevin loved to take road trips whether it was in his Camaro listening to 70's classic rock while singing along or on his motorcycle rides with friends on the most beautiful and curvy roads through Wisconsin along the river (Kevin loved being in charge of figuring out the best routes to take). He also liked taking train rides whenever possible and working on muscle car models.

Kevin enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite times were spent around the fire having deep conversations with others. He was a man of big heart who loved paying it forward for meals, especially for random elderly couples out on the town. He was always ready to help, encourage and motivate others whenever it was needed. Kevin was a great handyman at home, and made it seem so easy to fix whatever might need fixing.

Throughout his life Kevin stayed loyal to the Green Bay Packers, and go kart racing. Spending time in his garage, working on the go kart with his son Lucas, and getting ready for upcoming racers was always special. They won two Duffy's in 2014 and 2015. Golfing was another passion of Kevin, especially with his son Michael. He had a great devotion to his friends, and true friendship always had a profound meaning for Kevin which he cherished showing and receiving.