Kevin E. Jacobson
September 4, 1961-May 7, 2021
MASON CITY-Kevin E. Jacobson, 59, of Mason City, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
A funeral service for Kevin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Steve Johnson from First Covenant Church in Mason City officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and will continue one hour before the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Kevin Edward Jacobson, the son of Edward and Darlys (DeVries) Jacobson, was born September 4, 1961 in Charles City. He was educated in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School in 1979. Kevin furthered his education a little later in life with classes at NIACC and he graduated from UNI in 1995.
Since 1996 Kevin served the City of Mason City with the utmost integrity and dedication as Chief Financial Officer. As the designated responsible individual, Kevin was the recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for over 21 years. This is an award presented by the GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) and is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Attaining this award represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. Kevin was also a member of Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants, Government Finance Officers Association-State of Iowa liaison, served as Chairperson at Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association Board Member.
Kevin loved to take road trips whether it was in his Camaro listening to 70's classic rock while singing along or on his motorcycle rides with friends on the most beautiful and curvy roads through Wisconsin along the river (Kevin loved being in charge of figuring out the best routes to take). He also liked taking train rides whenever possible and working on muscle car models.
Kevin enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite times were spent around the fire having deep conversations with others. He was a man of big heart who loved paying it forward for meals, especially for random elderly couples out on the town. He was always ready to help, encourage and motivate others whenever it was needed. Kevin was a great handyman at home, and made it seem so easy to fix whatever might need fixing.
Throughout his life Kevin stayed loyal to the Green Bay Packers, and go kart racing. Spending time in his garage, working on the go kart with his son Lucas, and getting ready for upcoming racers was always special. They won two Duffy's in 2014 and 2015. Golfing was another passion of Kevin, especially with his son Michael. He had a great devotion to his friends, and true friendship always had a profound meaning for Kevin which he cherished showing and receiving.
Kevin was a member of First Covenant Church in Mason City, and he loved everything about it. He was the devoted bookkeeper and payroll accountant at the church for numerous years.
Family was everything to Kevin!! He looked forward to family gatherings for Christmas (among all of the presents everyone received from him was a lottery ticket) and Thanksgiving. Kevin was very excited to see and spend time with his only grandson, Carson who stole Kevin's heart since birth.
Living family members include his fiancée, Yulia and her daughter, Kira; three sons: Michael Jacobson, Gerrot (Brittney) Jacobson with their son, Carson and Lucas Jacobson; brother, Randy (Andrea) Jacobson with their children Keith, Corey and Alex; sister, Jody Jacobson; along with numerous friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Darlys (DeVries) Jacobson; sister and brother-in-law, Terri (Eric) Santee; grandparents; aunts; and uncles.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
