Keri A. Retterath
(1972 - 2020)
MASON CITY, IA — Keri Ann Retterath, 48, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.
Keri was born February 10, 1972, the daughter of Dick and Judy (Krause) Eldridge in Mason City, Iowa. She graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1990. Following high school Keri attended NIACC and went on to La James for Reflexology. On October 28, 1995, Keri was united in marriage to Bill Retterath in Mason City, Iowa.
Over the years Keri has taught piano lessons, worked at Newman Daycare, Mason City Clinic, Principal Financial Group and been a stay at home Mom.
Keri loved making things out of wood, making jewelry, and painting pictures using a variety of mediums. She was a great cook and often created her own recipes.
Those thankful for having shared in Keri's life include her husband, Bill; children, Carter, Megan and Zoey Retterath, Stephen Rose who is like a son; parents, Dick and Judy Eldridge; brother, Todd Eldridge; brothers-in-law, Buck (Jolene) Retterath, Ben (Jennifer) Retterath; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Keri was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Krause, Mary (Krause) Colling, Eugene and Twyla Eldridge; father and mother-in-law, Gene and Cindy Retterath.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.