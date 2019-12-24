Kenneth W. Gerdes

January 20, 1957 - October 11, 2019

On Friday, October 11, 2019, Kenneth W. Gerdes, loving brother and friend, passed away at the age of 62.

A graveside memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Pleasant Valley Township cemetery in Swaledale, Iowa.

Ken was born January 20, 1957 in Mason City, Iowa to Bill and June Gerdes. He graduated from the Sheffield Chapin High School. At the time of his death he was residing in Ankeny, Iowa and was employed by Federal Express Freight.

Ken enjoyed spending time with friends. He had a passion for old cars and trucks. He was known for his quick wit and his infectious smile.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his mother, June. He is survived by his sister Barbara.

