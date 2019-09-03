Kenneth R. Matson

Aug. 30, 1956 – Aug. 31, 2019
LINCOLNTON, NC -- On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Kenneth Richard Matson, loving husband, father, and grandfather, was tragically taken from his family at the age of 63.
"Ken" or "Kenny" was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 30, 1956. He married Kathy Laney Matson on June 6, 1978, and together they raised three sons. Ken served in the United States Air Force from September 12, 1975 to March 31, 1996 when he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. During his time in the military, Ken received many honors and achievements including NCO of the Quarter and Airman of the Year. He was chosen for a special NATO operation in the Arctic Circle and to work in headquarters at Scott Air Force Base. Since retiring, Ken was employed at Timken for more than 10 years. He also spent 4 years as a civilian contractor in the war zones of Afghanistan. Most recently, he was employed at Target Distribution Center.
He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Kathy; 3 sons - Jason Matson of Lincolnton, Jon Matson and wife Amy of Oxford, NC, James Matson and wife Holly of Lincolnton, 6 grandchildren- Nate, Caleb, Leah, Dillon, Katie, and Corbin; his parents - Richard and Bonna Matson of Mason City, IA; his brothers - Dale and Jean Westendorf, Allen and Donna Matson, and Michael and Eileen Matson; mother-in-law, Catherine Laney; sister-in-law - Jan Dellinger and husband Sam; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and great-nephews and great-nieces.
Ken enjoyed being active and completed multiple marathons. He was an avid cyclist and frequently participated along-side his father in the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). He was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and taking long road trips with his family. Kenny was happiest picking on and playing with his grandkids who affectionately called him "Pappy" or "Papeye".
You have free articles remaining.
Ken was known for his love for God, his love for his family, and his love of life. His generosity, willingness to help others, sense of humor, and strong work ethic made him the man so loved by his family and friends.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2054 West Maiden Rd, Maiden, NC at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Blakley and Rev. Dr. Cameron Cloud officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Liberty Baptist Church missions program or the Gideons International Bible Ministry.
Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.
Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Matson Family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.