Kenneth Lien

(1919-2020)

Kenneth Lien, 101, died peacefully on September 27, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center with Covid-19. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held.

Kenneth “Ken” Benhard Lien was born April 1, 1919 to Knut and Bertha (Herland) Lien in Waterford City, North Dakota. The family later moved to Lake Mills, Iowa where he graduated in 1937 from Lake Mills High School.

On April 24, 1941, a week before he left for the Army, he was married to Violet Davidson. Ken was a proud veteran who served in WWII from April 30, 1941-July 25, 1945 with the Redbull 34th Division in Africa and Europe. He was wounded October 26, 1944 in Italy and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Ken worked for Twito Chevrolet and the Lake mills Graphic in Lake Mills, IA. He later became part owner of the Ute Independent in Ute, IA and worked at the Northwood Anchor in Northwood, IA before buying the Rockford Register in 1961, where he and his wife, Vi, worked until their retirement

He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, the Lions Club and the Rockford American Legion.