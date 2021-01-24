Kenneth L. Knowler

Ken was born on September 18, 1932 in Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Earl and Franciene Appel Knowler. He was raised in Mahaska County and attended New Sharon Public School, graduating in 1950. On September 30, 1951, he was united in marriage to Esther Fleming at the Methodist Church in New Sharon. In 1952 Ken entered the Army, serving in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1954. He worked with his father in the construction business until 1964 when he, Esther and family moved to Muscatine and went into the fast-food business. After being involved in several businesses in Mason City and Algona, the family settled in Altoona. After the death of Esther in 1998 Ken relocated to Ankeny. He was a member of the American Legion, having served as commander of the post in New Sharon. He loved attending his sons' athletic events, as well as his grandchildren's activities and was a staunch St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was a member of the Altoona United Methodist Church.