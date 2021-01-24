Kenneth L. Knowler
September 18, 1932-January 20, 2021
Kenneth L. Knowler, 88, of Ankeny passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Taylor House Hospice, Des Moines. Ken will be cremated and graveside services at Friends Cemetery, New Sharon will be held later in the Spring of 2021.
Ken was born on September 18, 1932 in Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Earl and Franciene Appel Knowler. He was raised in Mahaska County and attended New Sharon Public School, graduating in 1950. On September 30, 1951, he was united in marriage to Esther Fleming at the Methodist Church in New Sharon. In 1952 Ken entered the Army, serving in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1954. He worked with his father in the construction business until 1964 when he, Esther and family moved to Muscatine and went into the fast-food business. After being involved in several businesses in Mason City and Algona, the family settled in Altoona. After the death of Esther in 1998 Ken relocated to Ankeny. He was a member of the American Legion, having served as commander of the post in New Sharon. He loved attending his sons' athletic events, as well as his grandchildren's activities and was a staunch St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was a member of the Altoona United Methodist Church.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Ken is survived by three sons, Brad and his wife Judy of Peosta, IA, Dana and his wife Jill of Altoona, IA and Kelly and his wife Joelle, also of Altoona. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and his sister, Karen Briney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, son, Scott Knowler, and grandson, Michael Aldini.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice c/o UnityPoint Foundation, Des Moines.
ARRANGEMENTS BY ILES DUNN'S CHAPEL
