Kenneth “Kenny” Northrop

July 27, 1942-October 15, 2022

FLOYD-Kenneth “Kenny” Northrop, 80, of Floyd, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Family services for Kenny will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 p.m. all at the Floyd Community Center.

Kenneth Earl Northrop was born in Hawkeye, Iowa to Leland and Berniece (Snyder) Northrop on July 27, 1942. He was raised around West Union. He attended country school thru the 8th grade and then went to North High School in West Union.

Kenny enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He went through basic training at the Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego, California. He went on a Far East Tour to Okinawa. While there he went on Floating Tour for 3 months, stopping in Hong Kong, Manilla, Philippines, Bangkok, Thailand, and Tokyo, Japan. Then he was in Camp Fuji in Japan. While there he climbed to the top of Mt. Fuji. The last 1 ½ years in the Corps he was an MP at the U.S. Naval Yard in Long Beach.

After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he met Beverly Timp. To this union three children were born, JoLynn of Kansas City, Missouri, Dan (Renae) of Sumner, and Janet (Warren) Wulf of Sumner. They later divorced and he then married Leslie Miller on September 14, 1985. He picked up two more children, Bobbie Jo (Jeff) Wedemeier of Westgate and Randy (Leslie) Kuker of Clinton, Illinois.

Kenny sold farm pictures for 17 years and then went to work for Bankers Life and Casualty Co as an insurance agent for 27 years where he attended conventions and won several awards. After retiring from there he sold insurance for Mutual of Omaha where he won an amazing trip to Ireland.

Kenny loved going to the river at Harpers Ferry, boating with family and friends, and playing cards on his computer. He was known for his campfire shenanigans, pulling kids on the tube on the Mississippi River, and was a master storyteller and always had the best jokes.

He is survived by his wife Leslie; children: JoLynn Northrop, Dan (Renae) Northrop, Janet (Warren) Wulf, Bobbie Jo (Jeff) Wedemeier and Randy (Leslie) Kuker; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marlys and Evelyn Adams; brother, Ernie (Marty) Northrop; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Lee Ann (Al) Blue, Delma Knox, Kathy (Ralph) Adams and Jeannie (Jim) Boeckman.

