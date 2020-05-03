× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 3, 1928-April 30, 2020

MASON CITY -- Kenneth K. Jorgensen, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family of Ken Jorgensen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Kenneth Keith Jorgensen was born on December 3, 1928 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to parents Harry and Elva (Cook) Jorgensen. He was one of seven children. Ken graduated from Guthrie Center High School. Ken lived in Guthrie Center for many years, and on July 7, 1951 Ken was united into marriage to Colleen Mains. To this union, 5 children were born.

Ken was drafted in the Army in March of 1951, and he served in the Korean War until he was discharged on December 19, 1952. Ken received the Korean Service Medal, W Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Army Occupational Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. After he returned from the War, Ken and Colleen farmed in Guthrie Center. They then made their home in Council Bluffs and later moved to Mason City, where they raised their family. Ken was employed at the Post Office as a clerk for 29 years. He retired in 1987 on Groundhog Day.