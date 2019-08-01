Kenneth Joseph Krieger
December 29, 1924 - July 21, 2019
Kenneth Joseph Krieger, 94, of Marshalltown, IA, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home Chapel with Deacon Tom Renzy officiating. Following the service, an ice cream social will be held in honor of Ken's favorite nightly ritual. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Veterans Home Cemetery at Van Meter, IA, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Home or to the Mason City Senior Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Ken was born on December 29, 1924, to Charles and Pearl (Hyberger) Krieger in Cresco, IA. He grew up with two younger brothers, Dale and Gene, in Charles City, IA, where he graduated in 1942 from Immaculate Conception High School. After graduation, Ken enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in World War II. Stationed in San Diego, California, he served primarily as a naval dental technician. He joked that San Diego ruined him for Iowa winters. Upon returning from the Navy, Ken studied accounting at Hamilton Business College in Mason City, earning his diploma in 1949 and his Certified Public Accounting certification in 1956. Ken worked as a CPA and resident manager for Frank J. Enbusk & Company at their newly-opened Decorah office, as a comptroller at Blue Ribbon Beef in Mason City, and as office manager for S&R Chevrolet in Mason City, where he worked until his retirement. Ken was an avid golfer, scoring not one, but three holes-in-one in his career. He later traded his golf clubs to return to the workforce, joining the Hy-Vee pharmacy team as a delivery driver. He re-retired in 2015 after 15 years of service, at the age of 90. In his second retirement, Ken often visited the Mason City Senior Center where he would have lunch multiple times a week. When he moved to the Iowa Veterans Home, he became a frequent BINGO player and a favorite among the nursing staff. In 2018, Ken was honored as a Quilt of Valor recipient, which moved him greatly. Ken married Imelda “Amy” Laubenthal of Algona, IA, on August 17, 1953. After briefly living in Decorah, IA, they returned to Mason City, where their daughter, Diane, was born. Ken adored his family and relished their visits. He was especially fond of his three great-grandchildren, as was evident in the way he would light up when they were around.
Ken is survived by his wife, Amy Krieger of Mason City, IA; daughter Diane Leaman of Cambridge, IA; two granddaughters: Kelly Leaman of Ames, IA, and Mindy (Michael) Schlader of Waterloo, IA; three great-grandchildren: Jackson (6), Addison (3), and Emersyn Schlader (1); and several nieces and nephews.
Ken will be remembered as a kind, gentle man who was usually quiet, but was known to have a sly twinkle in his eye and a witty response. He kept his good nature and sense of humor until the end. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.