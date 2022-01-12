Kenneth G. Benjegerdes

MANLY-Kenneth G. Benjegerdes, 94, of Manly passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Manly Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 Soutb East St, Manly, with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Manly Care Center.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com