Kenneth Eldon White
November 27, 1934-January 13, 20201
Belmond-Kenneth Eldon White, 86, of Belmond, IA, died Wednesday, January 13, 20201, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, IA. Public visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. A Public service of remembrance will follow the visitation Sunday at 4 PM at the church. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in Kenny's name. The Remembrance Service will be live streamed for those unable to attend on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 4 PM Sunday Just like the page to view.
I was born November 27, 1934, at Nevada, IA, the son of Asa and Dorothea (Kimble) White. My folks moved to Belmond in 1939. I attended and graduated from Belmond High School in the Class of 1953. I married Rita Garman, January 24, 1955, and was married to Rita for 50 years until her passing on May 2, 2005. We had two children, a boy and a girl, Kenneth Lynn and Julie Richardson.
I worked for Lloyd's Standard Station for 2 years, Jack Granzow & Ron Hummel for 6 months in parts and sales, and then for Len Sheldon as a mechanic from November 1956 until November 1964. Then Rita and I moved to Ankeny, where I worked for Firestone for 32 years. I was a mechanic for 10 years and a Maintenance Foreman for 22 years and was sent to France, Venezuela, Rosedahle England as an associate engineer to change rubber mixers, carter machine works, and to Selena, CA; Pottstown PA; and Memphis, TV; to ship Firestone equipment out and to the Akron, OH, rubber plants several times.
My passion and love was working on my 1951 Chevrolet green car and going to many car shows with my brother, Richard, and I had won a few trophies. I also enjoyed yard work and of course my four legged side kicks, especially my long time Bassett Hound Honey Baby.
Several years ago my mother, Dorothea, who lived in Belmond fell and had to go to the nursing home and while visiting her, I met Evanette (Evie) Foss, who I knew in high school and her mother had fallen and was in the nursing home also. Evie's husband Bob had passed away, April 22, 2007 from cancer and they were married for 55 years with 5 children, 3 girls and 2 boys. We started dating and got married November 8, 2008. We were on our 12th year now and Evie was born on February 25, 1934.
I forgot to mention, at 52 years of age I got diabetes and had cancer in 1961 and triple by-pass on March 24, 2014. My dad, Asa, had diabetes, and my mother, Dorothea lived to be 104 years old, she just passed, June 1, 2017.
My survivors include, my wife Evanette "Evie" White, Belmond, IA, daughter Julie (Mark) Richardson, Huxley, IA; son Kenneth L. (Jolene) White, Polk City, IA; a brother Richard (Joan Miller) White, Norwalk, IA; four grandchildren 7 great grandchildren, along wit stepchildren: BobbiJo Priestly; Tony (Shelley) Foss, Gayle (Les) Thompson, Todd (Denise) Foss, and Sally (Brad) Lindeman; 9 step grandchildren and 16 step great grandchildren.
Those who preceded me in death include my first wife Rita, my parents Asa and Dorthea ( Kimble) White, Evie's first husband Bob Foss, step-son-in-law Guy Priestly, and step granddaughter Jody Priestly.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
