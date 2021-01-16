Kenneth Eldon White

November 27, 1934-January 13, 20201

Belmond-Kenneth Eldon White, 86, of Belmond, IA, died Wednesday, January 13, 20201, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, IA. Public visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. A Public service of remembrance will follow the visitation Sunday at 4 PM at the church. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in Kenny's name. The Remembrance Service will be live streamed for those unable to attend on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 4 PM Sunday Just like the page to view.

I was born November 27, 1934, at Nevada, IA, the son of Asa and Dorothea (Kimble) White. My folks moved to Belmond in 1939. I attended and graduated from Belmond High School in the Class of 1953. I married Rita Garman, January 24, 1955, and was married to Rita for 50 years until her passing on May 2, 2005. We had two children, a boy and a girl, Kenneth Lynn and Julie Richardson.