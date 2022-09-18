MASON CITY-Kenneth E. Bower, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Per Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are in care of Bill Studer, 4 3rd Street NW, Mason City. Ken was enlisted in the United States Air Force, Special Services, and he will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. Online condolences may be left for the family at