Kenneth Craig Prall

May 24, 1959 - July 14, 2023

It is with great sadness the Prall family announces the passing of their beloved brother Kenneth Craig, “Casey” Prall.

Casey left us unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep. His incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and inventive use of the English language will be greatly missed by both family & friends. He was a rare breed of human and we're sure he's entertaining those he's with now.

He is preceded in death by his father Richard Prall, mother Betty Warner, brother Jeffrey Prall, step-father Allan Warner, and brother-in-law Jerry Rabey. He is survived by his brother Kirk Prall (Kristy), sisters Cindy Rabey, Carrie Prall, Traci Hegarty (Jim), and brother Richard Prall (Carrie), along with several nieces and nephews. Casey promised many family & friends a steak dinner for various occasions. We're sure he posthumously offers no apologies that he's unable to fulfill these verbal contracts.

Goodbye, Casey – GO, PACK, GO!