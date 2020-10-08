Kenneth Abrams
(1943-2020)
NORTHWOOD-Kenneth Abrams, 77, of Northwood died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
A Graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood with Revered Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Ken will be laid to rest beside his wife, Betty Sue and son, Jeffrey.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. North, Northwood, IA 50459.
Kenneth James Abrams was born January 23, 1943 the son of Donald and Marie Nora (Berberich) Abrams in Mason City, IA. Growing up in the Northwood area, Ken attended Deer Creek Country School and graduated from Northwood High School in 1961. Following graduation, Ken entered the United States Navy, honorably serving his country in active duty and the reserves for over 25 years. On May 30, 1964 Ken married the love of his life, Betty Sue Johnson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly. The couple was blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Theresa, and Matthew. The family eventually made their home in Northwood as Ken returned to work for his father at Abrams Drainage Service. He eventually took over the business and never truly retired. Ken found pride in serving his community: serving on the WCDA Board as Board President for numerous years, Heartland Power Board of Directors, TUNE Board, Lions Club as current President, and the Worth County District 3 Supervisor since 2010.
Ken enjoyed time outdoors, whether it was fishing, traveling, or bird watching. He loved time spent with his grandchildren and looked forward to attending their activities.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Theresa (Eric) Cooper of Kensett and Matthew (Valerie) Abrams of Northwood; grandchildren, Warren Cooper of Kensett, Brooklyn Abrams of Duluth, MN, Bryck and Baylor Abrams of Northwood; sisters, Judy Abrams and Jane (Jim) Schroeder; a sister-in-law, Barb Abrams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and treasured friends.
Preceding Ken in death are his parents, Don and Marie; brother, Robert Abrams; wife, Betty Sue; and a son, Jeffrey whom he greeted in Heaven on the anniversary of his death.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
