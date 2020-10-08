Kenneth Abrams

Kenneth James Abrams was born January 23, 1943 the son of Donald and Marie Nora (Berberich) Abrams in Mason City, IA. Growing up in the Northwood area, Ken attended Deer Creek Country School and graduated from Northwood High School in 1961. Following graduation, Ken entered the United States Navy, honorably serving his country in active duty and the reserves for over 25 years. On May 30, 1964 Ken married the love of his life, Betty Sue Johnson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly. The couple was blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Theresa, and Matthew. The family eventually made their home in Northwood as Ken returned to work for his father at Abrams Drainage Service. He eventually took over the business and never truly retired. Ken found pride in serving his community: serving on the WCDA Board as Board President for numerous years, Heartland Power Board of Directors, TUNE Board, Lions Club as current President, and the Worth County District 3 Supervisor since 2010.