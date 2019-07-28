August 10, 1952-July 23, 2019
ROCKWELL --- Kendra Sue Kreider Peterson, 66, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by family at Hospice of North Iowa. Private family services are to be held. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kendra Peterson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Kendra was born August 10, 1952 to Kenneth and Lorretta (Lines) Kreider, and welcomed by brother, Dennis Kreider. She graduated from Rockford Senior High in 1970. Kendra met the love of her life, Lon, through a mutual friend. She married Lon Eugene Peterson on July 18, 1971 and became a second mother to Lon's daughter Dena, whom she adored. Daughter Jessica was born two years later.
Kendra worked for several years as a telephone operator during the 1970's. She held a variety of different jobs throughout the years and made lifelong friends at each one. She retired in 2017 from the Mason City Clinic, where she had been a file clerk for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
She and Lon did everything together. There were annual fishing trips and other travels, including Hawaii, which was a favorite. Any time the grandchildren had games or events, Kendra and Lon would be there. They enjoyed spending Saturday evenings at the Rockwell American Legion, where they were known by their celebrity name, “LonDra”.
Kendra is survived by husband Lon Peterson; daughters Dena Peterson of Sheffield and Jessica (Jeff) Tierney of Mason City; grandsons Ryan (Katie) Gossweiler of Rockwell, Xander Tierney of Cedar Falls, and Drew Tierney of Cedar Falls; granddaughter Lindsay (Nathan) Tank; great-granddaughters Abby Tank and Rylee Tank; brother Dennis Kreider of Rockford; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lorretta, and her sister-in-law Carol “Susie” Kreider.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924; www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.