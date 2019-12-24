Kelly Jo Klatt-Amundson
March 26, 1971 - December 21, 2019

Kelly Jo Klatt-Amundson, 48, of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and six children on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd Street SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with Pastor Kevin Jones from Trinity Lutheran Church officiating at Fullerton Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be made in care of the family.

She is survived by her husband Darrin Amundson; children: Alyssa Fullerton, Taylor (Jordan) Martzahl, Olivia (Dylan) Solomon, Annika (fiancé Billy O'Neill) Amundson, Benjamin Amundson and Ella Amundson; grandchildren: Ayden Jo Decker, Gunner Wentworth, Hadley Solomon, Emma Martzahl, Huxley Martzahl and one on the way; parents, Howard and Darlene Klatt; siblings: Tim (Cindy) Klatt, Dan (Sandi Tokheim Barry) Klatt, Mike (Amy) Klatt, Terri (Kevin) Makinster Debra (Al) Price and Marc (Vickie) Klatt; many nieces, nephews and cousins; one great niece; lots of extended family and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by her in-laws, Herbert and Marian Amundson; maternal grandparents, Luis and Olive Larson; paternal grandparents, Howard (Evelyn) Klatt; aunt, Janet Sivinski; uncle, Bob Klatt and close friends Kim and Paula.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

Service information

