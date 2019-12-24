Kelly Jo Klatt-Amundson
March 26, 1971 - December 21, 2019
Kelly Jo Klatt-Amundson, 48, of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and six children on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd Street SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with Pastor Kevin Jones from Trinity Lutheran Church officiating at Fullerton Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be made in care of the family.
She is survived by her husband Darrin Amundson; children: Alyssa Fullerton, Taylor (Jordan) Martzahl, Olivia (Dylan) Solomon, Annika (fiancé Billy O'Neill) Amundson, Benjamin Amundson and Ella Amundson; grandchildren: Ayden Jo Decker, Gunner Wentworth, Hadley Solomon, Emma Martzahl, Huxley Martzahl and one on the way; parents, Howard and Darlene Klatt; siblings: Tim (Cindy) Klatt, Dan (Sandi Tokheim Barry) Klatt, Mike (Amy) Klatt, Terri (Kevin) Makinster Debra (Al) Price and Marc (Vickie) Klatt; many nieces, nephews and cousins; one great niece; lots of extended family and friends.
Kelly was preceded in death by her in-laws, Herbert and Marian Amundson; maternal grandparents, Luis and Olive Larson; paternal grandparents, Howard (Evelyn) Klatt; aunt, Janet Sivinski; uncle, Bob Klatt and close friends Kim and Paula.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
9:30AM-10:30AM
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.