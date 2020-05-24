March 4, 1944 - May 20, 2020
Keith R. Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. A private inurnment for family will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 PM. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Dike-Chapel is caring for Keith and his family.
Keith R. Alberts was born on March 4, 1944, in Grundy Center, Iowa; His parents were Howard and Gladys (Eilers) Bowers. He attended Dike High School graduating with the class of 1963. After graduating, Keith enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a hospital corpsman, achieving the rank of HM3. After his service to our country, he returned to Iowa and attended the Iowa Teachers College and achieved his degree. He fulfilled his greatest wish, to become a teacher. Keith started his career at Jefferson Elementary, later Monroe Junior High, and lastly, finished his career teaching at John Adams Middle School in Mason City. Keith taught in total for 33 years, never having a sick day; in his retirement, he substitute taught. He helped shape the minds of many students and taught Science and Writing. Keith served his Mason City community and their children for many years. He would eventually move to Cedar Falls and Gladbrook in his later years as he lived at assisted living facilities.
Keith was a man always “on the go”, and rarely sat; spending most of his time outdoors. He was very particular around his house and yard, making sure it was always maintained. He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City where he sang in the choir; he also enjoyed playing piano and was always singing. Keith loved staying busy and always working on something. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him.
Keith is survived by his loving nieces: Angie (Tony) Norton of Dike, Sara (Rob) Heerkes of Dike and Maureen (Justin) Stockdale of Dike; brother-in-law Glen Nielsen; great nephews and nieces: Katelyn (Chase), Madelyn, Izzy, Jenna, Addy, Jacob, Noah and Issac. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Gladys Bowers, Glenn Alberts, brother Kent and Sister Kay Nielsen.
