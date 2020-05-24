Keith R. Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. A private inurnment for family will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 PM. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Dike-Chapel is caring for Keith and his family.

Keith R. Alberts was born on March 4, 1944, in Grundy Center, Iowa; His parents were Howard and Gladys (Eilers) Bowers. He attended Dike High School graduating with the class of 1963. After graduating, Keith enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a hospital corpsman, achieving the rank of HM3. After his service to our country, he returned to Iowa and attended the Iowa Teachers College and achieved his degree. He fulfilled his greatest wish, to become a teacher. Keith started his career at Jefferson Elementary, later Monroe Junior High, and lastly, finished his career teaching at John Adams Middle School in Mason City. Keith taught in total for 33 years, never having a sick day; in his retirement, he substitute taught. He helped shape the minds of many students and taught Science and Writing. Keith served his Mason City community and their children for many years. He would eventually move to Cedar Falls and Gladbrook in his later years as he lived at assisted living facilities.